BBC pundit tells Farke to drop Leeds long-servant for rest of the season

Leeds United FC
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been advised to drop Liam Cooper in favour of Pascal Struijk for the rest of the season.

BBC Sport pundit Jon Newsome explained his reasoning as he responded to the club’s latest result.

“Rodon’s got to come back in. For Coops, for me. I thought Struijk did a lot better. I thought he was the one who played on the front foot,” Cooper said.

“It still didn’t help us with that unbalanced bit. And he’s not comfortable coming out on the right-hand side. I thought Coops, he wasn’t at his best today.”

Leeds were beaten 3-1 at Southampton and sit 9th in the table after a mixed start to life back in the Championship.

