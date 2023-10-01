More bad news for Liverpool as they could now be fined by the FA

According to Theo Squires of The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool could be handed a £25,000 disciplinary fine by the FA following their controversial defeat against Tottenham last night.

Liverpool saw a number of decisions go against them in what was a dramatic affair between the two sides.

Started with a Jones red card which had split opinions. The on-field referee initially shown Jones a yellow card as the Liverpool man got the ball first but upon being directed by the VAR officials to go to review at the monitor, only a still image of the player catching Bissouma was shown.

Ultimately, the referee reversed his decision and Jones was sent marching orders. But it was the scandalous decision moments later which has become the talking point.

Luis Diaz was denied a legitimate goal with the VAR ruling it offside despite him being clearly onside. Not only did they not draw the offside lines to deduce whether he was offside or not, the decision took them only several seconds.

Another incident later in the second half saw Diogo Jota get sent off for two quick yellow cards. But footage showed the Portuguese never touched Udogie and the Spurs man tripped over himself.

After the game, the PGMOL issued a statement admitted that the Luis Diaz goal should have stood citing ‘human error’ as an excuse.

But reports are now emerging that regardless, Liverpool could still be handed a fine by the FA for picking up 8 yellow and red cards.

Liverpool will be left infuriated if they are  handed a fine despite most of the bookings coming from wrong decisions.

 

