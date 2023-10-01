Tottenham’s Cristian Romero trolls Liverpool player after “12 players” claim

Cristian Romero has mockingly replied to Alexis Mac Allister on Instagram after Tottenham’s controversial 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday.

Spurs are now tied for second in the league after a dramatic late win against Liverpool courtesy of a 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal.

The game itself was shrouded in controversy as Jurgen Klopp’s side finished the game with nine men and were denied a clear Luis Diaz goal which was incorrectly given as an offside by VAR.

The PGMOL apologised to the Merseyside club shortly after full-time, citing ‘human error’ as the reason behind the mistake.

Romero took to Instagram after the game to share his joy with the win: ‘This team has great spirit, great heart, always like this, all together.’

His Argentina teammate Mac Allister replied with a swift jab at the defender, ‘Normal when you have 12 players’ he wrote.

‘Cry at home’ responded Romero.

It was revealed on Sunday night that Darren England, the VAR official, was confused with the on-field decision and thought that it was initially awarded as a goal. Instead of instructing the referee to award the goal, he said ‘check complete’ and the offside stood.

Klopp labelled the decision as ‘a bit strange’ in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t think there is anything to say about the offside goal – I knew about it at half-time.” he said.

“In the first moment I thought it was clearly onside but you think they have a better view. I am pretty sure whoever made the decision didn’t do it on purpose. It didn’t take extremely long to come to the conclusion. That’s a bit strange but someone else has to explain.

“The linesman thought it was worth watching again – that’s why he raised the flag. In the good old times, the linesman should have seen it was not offside because we had these situations quite frequently and when you see it back it is pretty clear.”