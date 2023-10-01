Liverpool defender Joel Matip set two new unwanted records with his late own goal in the 2-1 defeat against Tottenham yesterday.

The Cameroonian was unfortunate to divert a late cross into the box into the back of his own net, giving Spurs a dramatic victory in stoppage time.

As a result, Matip has now scored the latest ever own goal in the Premier League, as well as the latest goal Liverpool have conceded since records started being counted, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

95:31 – Timed at 95 minutes, 31 seconds, Joel Matip has scored both the latest own goal in a Premier League game and latest winning goal conceded by Liverpool in a Premier League game on record (from 2006-07). Heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/ltV6vk4WIP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2023

Liverpool were very unlucky yesterday as Luis Diaz had a perfectly good goal disallowed, while there are question marks as well over their two red cards.

Tottenham won’t care though, as this unfortunate own goal for Matip gave them another important result and maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss has worked wonders to lift the spirit at Spurs after last season’s dire campaign and the blow of losing star player Harry Kane over the summer.