Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at his former club, specifically the owners, insisting that a cultural reset is needed at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace yesterday, and Neville admits he wasn’t impressed, despite being so pleased with the improvement he saw from Erik ten Hag’s side when they beat Palace at home in the midweek Carabao Cup tie.

See Neville’s comments in full below…

?? 'Cultural reset needed at Manchester United!' The latest Gary Neville Podcast is out now on our YouTube channel ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 30, 2023

United are 10th in the table with four defeats from their first seven games.