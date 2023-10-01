Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt.

According to a report via Fichajes, the Red Devils are looking to improve their defensive unit and they have identified the Dutch international defender as a potential target. Apparently, Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

De Ligt has a contract at the German club until the summer of 2027 and he is likely to cost a premium. Apparently, a deal could be done for a fee of around €80 million. The Red Devils could certainly use an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and De Ligt would be the ideal fit.

He has already worked under Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax and a reunion could be tempting for all parties. The 24-year-old Dutchman was regarded as a world-class prospect during his time at Ajax, but his development has not gone according to plan.

He will be looking to get his career back on track and fulfil his tremendous potential. Moving to Manchester United could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Reuniting with Ten Hag at Old Trafford could bring out the best in central defender once again.

Manchester United currently have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the only reliable defenders at their disposal and they must look to plug their defensive weaknesses with a quality signing in the upcoming windows.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, who seems to prefer Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano. A move away from Germany would be ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.