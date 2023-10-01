Manchester United legend slams summer signing for “silly” error that proved costly

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has hit out at the poor performance of Sofyan Amrabat against Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Morocco international only recently joined Man Utd on loan from Fiorentina, but it seems he’s not quite got going yet, with Schmeichel unimpressed with the silly error he made to give away the foul that led to Crystal Palace’s winning goal at Old Trafford.

Although the Eagles were beaten 3-0 by the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup in midweek, they bounced back superbly with a 1-0 victory in their league fixture yesterday afternoon.

Amrabat was certainly far from the only player to blame for this disappointing result, but Schmeichel singled him out as someone who wasn’t having a great game.

Speaking during coverage for Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, the former Denmark international discussed Amrabat’s sloppy display and costly foul for what proved to be the winning goal, saying: “We talked about Amrabat before the game, it is first full Premier League game and he has just not had a great game so far.

“He gives a silly foul away which leads to this free kick.

“I expected a Danish player [United striker Rasmus Hojlund] to score at the other end today but for Joachim Anderson to hit the ball like that, what a fantastic goal.”