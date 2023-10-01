Match of the Day pundit says what every Liverpool fan is thinking after Luis Diaz error against Tottenham

Everyone associated with Liverpool will feel robbed waking up Sunday morning after the incident that occurred during their match with Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Reds winger Luis Diaz had a perfectly good goal ruled out in the first half of the match for offside due to a major error from the VAR officials.

Darren England and Dan Cook told referee Simon Hooper during Saturday’s fixture that Diaz’s goal in the first half should not have stood because it was offside, however, there was a communication error as they told the man in the middle “check complete” believing the onfield decision was that the goal was onside.

This error had a huge impact on the outcome of the match and speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, former Premier League winner Alan Shearer blasted the decision not to award the goal, describing it as a “monumental error.”

Alan Shearer comments on major error in Tottenham vs Liverpool clash

Speaking about the biggest talking point from the Tottenham against Liverpool game, Shearer said on Match of the Day via the Liverpool Echo: “It’s incomprehensible. The one bit of VAR that we have accepted, learnt and can’t argue about is the offside.

“Now this is going to put so much doubt into decisions that have gone on beforehand and in the future because of this. It is a monumental error; he is clearly onside. We actually spotted straight away within a second or two that it’s not offside.”

The MOTD pundit continued by saying: “What we’re led to believe is that Darren England, who was in the VAR hub, and Daniel Cook, who was the assistant VAR, they have done all that they should have done in terms of drawing the lines.

“Instead of saying to the referee, Simon Hooper, you need to allow a goal, for some reason, he’s had a huge lapse in concentration and said check complete.

“My argument to that is: What is the point in having an assistant VAR? I’ve worked out there’s about 30-35 seconds to him making the decision and then kick-off.

“It’s a huge error; that’s the VAR [referee] Darren England, but why can’t Daniel Cook say, ‘hold on a minute, before you kick-off, we need to stop this rather than going through this process that we’ve made a huge error?’ We could have and should have stopped it before the kick-off.”