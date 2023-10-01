Leeds United were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Southampton on Saturday and Don Goodman was absolutely furious with one star after what he did against the Saints at St Mary’s.

Overall, it was a really bad performance from Leeds as Daniel Farke’s team were well-beaten thanks to goals from Adam Armstrong, Will Smallbone and a Pascal Struijk own-goal, before the Dutch defender pulled one back that ultimately meant nothing.

One player who had a bad day at the office was Crysencio Summerville and Goodman was not happy with the 21-year-old while doing commentary for Sky Sports.

Summerville failed to track Kyle Walker-Peters at one point in the game with his team struggling which infuriated Goodman.

“If anything had come from that, Crysencio Summerville would have been feeling the wrath of Daniel Farke I’m sure,” he said.

“He let Kyle Walker-Peters go way too easily, way too easily. Has to be more urgency than this, look where Kyle Walker-Peters picks this up, and look how easily Summerville just lets him go. ‘I’m not going to chase you, yeah I think I’ll start jogging now’.

“If anything comes from that in my day you’re getting pinned up against the dressing room wall. I know we don’t do that anymore but, needs to do better. Needs to have more desire, needs to have more hunger.”