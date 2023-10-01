Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has heaped praise onto Miguel Almiron and believes that there isn’t anyone better at doing what he can do.

After a very impressive win against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Newcastle topped off their week with a 2-0 victory against Burnley.

With hopes of another finishing in the Champions League places once again, it was a must-win game for Howe’s side.

After spending the opening ten minutes on the back foot, Newcastle grabbed the lead with an explosive goal from Almiron. The Paraguayan beautifully curled his shot in from 25 yards, netting his second Premier League goal of the season.

Howe heaped praise onto the 29-year-old after the game and claimed that he is the best at doing what he does.

“He’s a unique footballer,” said the Newcastle manager, as quoted by the Chronicle.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does – all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof.

“The quality he showed with his finish was very reminiscent of some of the goals he scored last year. It’s a great return to form for Miggy – he’s such an important player for us.”

Almiron will be hoping that he can top his best-ever goal-scoring campaign for the second consecutive season, after scoring 11 last year.

Newcastle have a tough test next week when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham.