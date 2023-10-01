Winger who will join Newcastle on June 1 grabs headlines with amazing goal

Yankuba Minteh has scored a delightful solo goal for Feyenoord, where he’s spending the season on loan from Newcastle United.

The talented 19-year-old looks to be catching the eye in the Eredivisie, and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make at St James’ Park once he returns there in the summer.

Based on this, Newcastle fans have an exciting talent to look forward to…

Minteh now has three goals in seven games for Feyenoord so far this season, with this loan spell clearly proving great for his development.