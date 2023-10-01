Winger who will join Newcastle on June 1 grabs headlines with amazing goal

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Yankuba Minteh has scored a delightful solo goal for Feyenoord, where he’s spending the season on loan from Newcastle United.

The talented 19-year-old looks to be catching the eye in the Eredivisie, and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make at St James’ Park once he returns there in the summer.

Based on this, Newcastle fans have an exciting talent to look forward to…

More Stories / Latest News
Match of the Day pundit says what every Liverpool fan is thinking after Luis Diaz error against Tottenham
BBC pundit tells Farke to drop Leeds long-servant for rest of the season
David Moyes hints West Ham player is running out of steam lately

Minteh now has three goals in seven games for Feyenoord so far this season, with this loan spell clearly proving great for his development.

More Stories Yankuba Minteh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.