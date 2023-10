Juni Calafat, the chief scout for Real Madrid, will visit England the next week to watch Newcastle United vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Defensa Central reports that Calafat will be keeping an eye on Kylian Mbappe, but he also plans to have a better look at Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

He intends to watch over Mbappe at the game at St. James’ Park, but he is not the only player on his watchlist.

He has three players in the game that he is interested in, and he will use this occasion to keep a watch on Newcastle’s Guimaraes and Isak in addition to Mbappe.