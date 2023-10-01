West Ham’s positive start to the season continued on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United but former Hammer Tony Gale was not impressed with the performance of one particular star.

David Moyes’ side got the job done in front of their home fans and the three points put them seventh in the Premier League table.

The Scottish coach was happy with his team’s performance but one player who quite simply didn’t show up was Said Benrahma, who came on as a second-half substitute but failed to make any kind of impact on the game.

Tony Gale was not happy with the winger’s showing and said on the co-comms: “He’s very frustrating Benrahma, he gets the ball in wide positions but very rarely does anything with it. It’s too easy (for defenders) he’s got to do more.”

Benrahma’s time with the London club has fluctuated ever since joining the Hammers from Brentford for around £25m in 2020 and the star could be a great player if he could find some consistency in his game.