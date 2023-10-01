Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the Girona attacker Savinho.

The 19-year-old has done quite well in the Spanish league and the Brazilian winger has attracted the attention of Tottenham with his performance.

A report from Fichajes claims that Ange Postecoglou wants to add more quality to his attack and he has identified the 19-year-old as a potential target.

Savinho is currently on loan at the Spanish club from French outfit Troyes and he will look to sort out his permanent future at the end of the season. The opportunity to play for Tottenham can be hard to turn down and it remains to be seen whether the North London outfit decides to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Apparently, the 19-year-old is being followed by clubs like Real Madrid as well.

Tottenham could certainly use more quality and depth in the final third and the 19-year-old would be a quality long-term investment. Players like Richarlison have been rather underwhelming and the 19-year-old could compete with his compatriot for a starting spot at the North London club.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs make a move for him during the January transfer window. It is fair to assume that any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Savinho will add pace, flair and unpredictability to their attack. He is versatile enough to operate it on either flank. Playing regularly in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. In addition to that, someone like Postecoglou could be the ideal manager to get the best out of him in the coming seasons.