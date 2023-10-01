Two football fans have been arrested and remain in police custody after they were pictured mocking Bradley Lowery, a young football fan who died from cancer.

The incident occurred on Friday during Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Sunderland.

Pictures emerged during the match of two fans holding up a picture of Lowery and mockingly laughing, which caused outrage online after the game.

The young Sunderland fan passed away in 2017 aged six after succumbing to neuroblastoma which he has had since he was 18 months old.

According to the South Yorkshire police, a 27-year-old and a 31-year-old were arrested after the match on suspicion of outraging public decency.

“Officers have arrested two men in connection to an on-going investigation into public order offences following a football match. Yesterday (29 September) two men were reported to have carried out an act of outraging public decency following the Sheffield Wednesday V Sunderland fixture held at Hillsborough.” the statement reads.

“Officers have this evening (30 September) arrested two men aged 31 and 27 on suspicion of outraging public decency. They both remain in police custody.”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation released a statement thanking Sheffield Wednesday for their cooperation and support shown by fans.

“We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends.” Sheffield Wednesday said in a statement.

Bradley’s parents received many messages regarding the incident and were contacted by Durham Police.

Mrs Lowery said.: “Like we always say, cancer has no colours – and as we all know it can affect anyone at any time.”