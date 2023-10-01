Video: “F**k off” – Lorenzo Insigne gets in a heated argument with his team’s supporters

Former Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne got involved in a heated argument with his own team’s supporters during 3-2 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

The footage that has now gone viral shows the Toronto FC man arguing and swearing at a fan.

He van be seen shouting: ‘Hey, f*** you! Respect!’ before being pulled inside to avoid things get worse.

Watch the viral video below:

Lorenzo Insigne getting heated with a TFC supporter during today's match He had to be pulled inside before things got worse… #TFCLive #MLS pic.twitter.com/F1KvZUYEPa — Daniel Ayik (@ayik_daniel) October 1, 2023

Lorenzo Insigne got into an argument with a Toronto fan during match vs FC Cincinnati ???pic.twitter.com/O8EGzNheZx — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 1, 2023

It is not sure what caused the argument but Toronto fans have been left frustrated this season as they sit bottom in the Eastern Conference table with just 22 points from 31 games.