Video: Furious Manchester United fans show leakage at Old Trafford

Manchester United suffered yet another defeat as Crystal Palace came to Old Trafford and left with all three points.

Joachim Andersen scored the only goal of the game in the first half with a stunning first time finish past Andre Onana right into the top corner.

It was a rainy day but it was not only the players who were soaking. There was a leakage in the stands as well with a Manchester United fans sharing a clip of water leaking on to them through the roof.

X user Kyle Hall shared the clip showing his wet arm as the droplets continued to fall on to him.

Watch the video below:

United fans have been calling out the Glazers for not caring about the club and incidents like these do not really help their cause.

