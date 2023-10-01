Video: Nottingham Forest star scores incredible goal on home debut to earn 1-1 with Brentford

Nottingham Forest star Nicolás Domínguez scored a stunning goal on his home debut to earn Steve Cooper’s side a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The Argentine star signed for Forest this summer from Bologna on a five-year deal and made his debut for the club away to Man City last month.

Dominguez has now scored a stunning goal on his home debut to earn Forest a point against Brentford having gone a goal behind with a man down.

The incredible header from the Nottingham Forest star can be seen below.

DOMINGUEZ ON HIS HOME DEBUT! ? 10-men Forest equalise, what a response! ?? pic.twitter.com/52A4zT11Mw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 1, 2023