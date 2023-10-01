Video: The moment referee Simon Hooper realised VAR error made for Luis Diaz goal

Tottenham achieved a huge result on Saturday beating Liverpool 2-1 in London but that was not the focus of everybody’s attention after the match.

VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook told referee Simon Hooper during Saturday’s fixture that Luis Diaz’s goal in the first half should not have stood because it was offside, however, there was a communication error as they told the man in the middle “check complete” believing the onfield decision was that the goal was onside.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) released a statement after the match stating that there was “significant human error” in the decision but that does not help Jurgen Klopp’s team now.

One Liverpool fan on X believes he has found the moment Hooper realised something was wrong after the Diaz call as he stopped after getting information into his earpiece.

This was the first break in play after the 'offside'. Simon Hopper receives something in his earpiece and pauses play for a moment. I imagine what he heard was something along the lines of "we fucked up big time". This whole thing could have been cleared up there and then. pic.twitter.com/kCSbPOv2pW — matt (@ynwamatt) September 30, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports