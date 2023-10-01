“We, internally, will deal with this” – Alisson Becker becomes the latest player to speak out against the controversy during Spurs defeat

Liverpool goalkeeper Allison Becker has spoken out after the controversial defeat yesterday against Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were left feeling hard done after a series of key decisions went against them that resulted in them going down to 9 men.

They fought hard to hold on to the draw and come out with a point but a Joel Matip own-goal won the game for Spurs in the 96th minute.

All football experts have come out and criticised the ‘strange’ decision that saw VAR deny Liverpool a legitimate goal despite Diaz being clearly onside.

And Allison Becker has become the latest Liverpool player to speak out on what went down on Saturday evening.

He told ESPN Brazil (via The Mirror):

“My position is clear, everyone saw it. I don’t like talking about arbitration, nor can we talk about arbitration. Sometimes it feels like we are prisoners. When he opens his mouth, he is punished from all sides. “We, internally, will deal with this. I hope these things stop happening internally too. I’ve always said that VAR is good, precisely for these unfair situations. “Incredibly, these things continue to happen with something so simple, with something that is so objective. And the technology is there. Why don’t you use the technology that FIFA used in the World Cup? ”We saw it, yes, at half-time, but not with the intention of seeing the failure of the refereeing, but with the attitude of seeing what we did right in the game, which was a great move of ours, worked towards what we could play it in the second half and we have no line at all. “We came back to play the second half and, unfortunately, there was another expulsion, which is also worth mentioning. This game has a lot of topics regarding refereeing, I think it’s up to you to talk a lot. You have to talk, because this kind of thing is very frustrating. Very frustrating.”

The PGMOL issued a statement after the game admitting the mistake and claiming it was a ‘human error’. But the general consensus is that there is no margin for human error like this one as it is what VAR was brought in to start with.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb who has a long history with Liverpool during the Rafael Benitez era later reportedly called up the club and apologised for the mistake.

But despite the admission, Liverpool are reportedly set to be handed a £25,000 disciplinary fine for picking up 8 yellow and red cards in the game.