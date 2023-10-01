David Moyes hints West Ham player is running out of steam lately

West Ham United manager David Moyes made a slightly worrying claim about Tomas Soucek following yesterday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

The Hammers mostly rested players for their midweek Carabao Cup game, but Soucek played both matches and Moyes suggested that he was running out of steam a bit.

“There were things we liked in the first half with the chances we made, but in the second half we looked as if we just ran out of energy,” Moyes said.

“Maybe the midweek League Cup game took its toll, not just generally on all the players, but particularly on some of them.”

Moyes didn’t specifically name Soucek, but he must have meant him as he was the only player to start both matches.