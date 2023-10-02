Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca believes keeper Mads Hermansen made a mistake as his side conceded the goal scored by Sammie Szmodics.

Luckily the Foxes ended up grabbing all three points with a great performance away from home.

Leicester are top of the league after nine games being played.

“For the goal kick, probably because of the goal we conceded, we lost confidence,” Maresca said. “In that goal, the mistake from Mads is not because he plays. He has to play. But he has the choice.

“He should not play with Harry. He has to take a different decision. At the end, we need to learn, it’s normal.

“It’s going to happen again, no doubt. If you see Brighton two weeks ago, they concede like this. Last year with (Manchester) City, we conceded the same goal. When you want to play from the back, you have to take risks and it doesn’t matter, we keep it going.

“Probably for us, it’s a bit different because we just started three months ago. So for them to accept the mistake, they are not going to accept it the same way as different teams that are already working with this idea for two years or three years. It’s different.

“The goal we conceded, we lost confidence during the whole game. They are aggressive so when you have to repeat again, probably you have some doubts.

“Mads continued to play which is a good signal. It means we have good personality. Jannik (Vestergaard) continued, Wout (Faes) continued. This is the way we want to play. So I’m very happy with the personality we showed today but especially the way we faced this very difficult team.”