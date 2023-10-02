Iker Casillas has been spotted in Newcastle after recently agreeing a deal with one of their main sponsors.

The former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper, who won multiple Champions League titles and the World Cup in a glittering playing career, is a FUN88 ambassador.

It seems Casillas is now keen to keep a closer eye on Newcastle as a result, as he posted a photo on his Instagram page of himself near St James’ Park before the game with Burnley.

Newcastle now also have a £25m a year agreement with Sela, but FUN88 remain close partners with the Magpies.

Perhaps we can expect to see a bit more of Casillas down the Toon in the near future!