Jesse Marsch set to land new job with Premiership club

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is being strongly linked with the Rangers job after the sacking of Michael Beale last night.

The American tactician left his role at Leeds last season and has long been highly regarded in the game, even if things didn’t work out for him at Elland Road.

Marsch is now seemingly the leading candidate to take over at Rangers, where he will do battle with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, formerly of Leicester City, another club relegated from the Premier League last season.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Rangers, so it will be interesting to see if Marsch can turn things around.

