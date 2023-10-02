Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names potential transfer opportunity for Man Utd if they decide to replace Jadon Sancho

Pedro Neto could be a good opportunity on the transfer market for Manchester United if they do decide to look for a replacement for Jadon Sancho this January.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, with the reporter explaining that he’s not currently aware of any significant updates on the Sancho situation, or on any plans from the Red Devils to sign a new winger to replace him this winter.

However, if Man Utd do decide to enter the market for a signing in that area of the pitch, Romano suggested that Wolves wide-man Pedro Neto could be an opportunity for top clubs.

The in-form Portugal international has also been linked with Arsenal, but one imagines there’ll soon be other suitors for him after his dazzling displays in the Premier League so far this season.

Sancho has been a big disappointment for United and is no longer involved in Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad, so Neto could be an ideal upgrade if the opportunity arises.

“Just one final point on Man United and Jadon Sancho – at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January,” Romano said.

“There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man United will spend big money in January.”