Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy admits he was fuming at Eddie Howe for not having enough game time this season for Newcastle United.

Murphy was pivotal player for the Magpies last season but has failed to feature consistently for Newcastle this term.

“To not be featuring in the early part of the season… yeah, I was a bit gutted,” he said.

“But I knew at some point the manager would rely on me, would call upon me, and it’s always about being ready. There’s no point sulking. I know my value within the team. I knew to keep working hard and my moment would come.

“It came in an exciting way in starting the first Champions League game for two decades for my team.”

The 28-year-old has started only two games for Newcastle so far this season.