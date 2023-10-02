Tottenham willing to pay €30 million for 24 year-old January target

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a quality central defender and they have identified Victor Nelsson as a target.

A report via Fichajes claims that Tottenham are willing to pay the defender’s release clause in order to sign him during the January transfer window.

Nelsson has a release clause of €30 million in his contract and he could prove to be a bargain at the price. The Denmark international defender has shown his quality in the Turkish league with Galatasaray and he could be keen on taking the next step in his career now. The opportunity to join a top-six Premier League club can be hard to turn down and Nelson will be attracted to the idea of playing for Tottenham during the second half of the campaign.

Spurs have started the season really well and they are currently unbeaten in the league. They will be hoping to push for trophies and qualify for the Champions League. Bringing in a quality defender in January could prove to be a wise decision and it could help them improve further.

Players like Eric Dier have been linked with the move away from the club and the England international might decide to move on in January. Spurs will need to replace him adequately and Nelsson certainly fits the profile. The 24-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could justify the €30 million investment in the coming seasons.