According to recent reports, West Ham are among the clubs interested in signing PSG winger Ousmane Dembele despite the Frenchman only joining the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

And transfer journalist Dean Jones believes that irrespective of whether the Hammers end up signing the former Barcelona attacker or not, David Moyes will still be ‘quite ambitious’ in the upcoming transfer windows as the Scotsman continues to reinvest the money the club made from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

“That might open the door to a team like West Ham in January or in the summer, we’ll see,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I do think West Ham are still quite ambitious in the transfer market. Everyone knew they had the money from the Declan Rice deal to spend.

“They’re not a club that makes a huge amount of money so they do have to be careful when it comes to FFP, but I do think you’ll see West Ham continue to try and be aggressive and ambitious in the transfer market over the next couple of windows.”