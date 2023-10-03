Aston Villa lining up a move for 27-year-old Spanish international

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has struggled for regular game time at Santiago Bernabeu and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. A report from XCatalunya claims that the Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is ready to provide him with an exit route and the West Midlands club are preparing an offer to sign him.

Emery has previously worked with the midfielder during his time at Arsenal and the opportunity of a reunion could be tempting for both parties.

Ceballos needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Aston Villa could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities on a regular basis. Real Madrid have a number of talented young midfielders at their disposal and they have experienced veterans like Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos as well. The 27-year-old is unlikely to get ample gametime in the coming months and he should look to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Aston Villa will be competing in Europe this season and they could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Ceballos will add technical ability and control to their midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Douglas Luiz and John McGinn.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the campaign. The midfielder has already played in the Premier League in the past, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.