Ex-PL player accuses Sky of being “in bed” with VAR chiefs in bizarre rant on coverage of disallowed Liverpool goal

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has bizarrely accused Sky Sports of being in bed with the referees and VAR chiefs after their coverage of Liverpool’s disallowed goal against Tottenham.

Foster felt that Luis Diaz’s strike, which was clearly onside, was initially barely mentioned at all by Sky Sports commentators or pundits, with just one quick replay of the incident before it seemed to be swept under the carpet.

Watch below as Foster explains that he thinks referees gave direct orders to Sky not to highlight the incorrect call or bad-mouth them, and his fellow pundit Mark Goldbridge agrees as he says this is the kind of thing that happens in the ‘dictatorship’ of mainstream media…

Ben Foster is spot on here. I wonder if @GNev2 will respond to this… pic.twitter.com/O4SopHmhsr — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) October 3, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Ben Foster/TikTok

This is quite a claim from the pundits involved here, and it seems a bit of a stretch to accuse Sky of doing something dodgy here as they did end up covering the story a lot, while it’s also been widely reported on basically everywhere else.