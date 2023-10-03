Chelsea advancing in negotiations to sign midfielder for €30 million

Chelsea and Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are currently advancing in negotiations to sign the talented young midfielder for a fee of around €30 million.

Barcelona have reportedly submitted an offer for the player as well and it remains to be seen whether they decide to raise the bid in order to match up with Chelsea.

Moscardo is highly rated in South America and the Corinthians midfielder could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for both European clubs. Barcelona need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder who can replace Sergio Busquets in the long term.

Moscardo certainly has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in the Spanish league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have shown a willingness when it comes to investing in top young talents and they could use a player like Moscardo who has the attributes to develop into a top-class midfielder in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old has the potential to play for top clubs in the near future and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Signing him for €30 million could prove to be a major bargain and the investment could look like a master/in the long run.

Chelsea have already signed talented, young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia recently. Adding someone like Moscardo could sort out their midfield unit for the foreseeable future.