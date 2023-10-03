Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names another club who bid to sign AC Milan star while he was still at Chelsea

Lyon were another club in the mix for the potential transfer of Christian Pulisic this summer as he left Chelsea for a move to AC Milan.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, the time was right for Pulisic to leave Chelsea, even if some Blues fans might now be wondering if it was the correct decision to let him go after seeing how well he’s performing at the San Siro.

The USA international struggled to make an impact at Chelsea and it’s not too surprising they decided to sell him this summer, but he’s looked like a player reborn in his time with Milan so far.

Things could perhaps have gone a bit differently for Pulisic, though, as Romano says Lyon also made a bid to Chelsea for his signature, though his preference was always to join the Rossoneri, who also really wanted him.

“Chelsea fans will be relieved to see Mykhaylo Mudryk scoring his first goal for the club last night in the win over Fulham, with the young Ukrainian finally showing what he can do with a well-taken finish at Craven Cottage,” Romano said.

“But what about one of the players Mudryk replaced at Chelsea? Christian Pulisic may have struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge but is now doing really well with AC Milan. Despite the slow start of Mudryk and others, I still think that it was fair to part ways in Pulisic and Chelsea’s case as that relationship wasn’t working, it was a good deal for the player and club.

“Lyon also presented an official bid for Pulisic during the summer but they never had any concrete chance as Milan were the player’s favourite option. Pulisic wanted Milan strongly, as they wanted him.”