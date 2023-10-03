Ahead of their Wednesday night fixture against Queen’s Park Rangers, Leeds United boss, Daniel Farke, has a bid decision to make.

The all whites head into the fixture in ninth place, but just one win away from Sunderland in fourth position.

The west Londoners, meanwhile, are struggling without a win in their last four games, and will surely want to improve on their current 22nd position.

Playing in front of a packed Elland Road, it’ll be a big ask for QPR to get anything from the game, however, any complacency from the hosts could see them come unstuck.

Farke has tapped into the dynamism and spirit that his squad have shown in abundance of late, and any decisions he makes at present need to be with how well things have gone over the past few weeks in mind.

A loss against Southampton notwithstanding, wins and draws for the all whites have become something of a good habit of late.

The old football cliche that you don’t change a winning team is true to an extent, though if certain individuals aren’t producing the level of performance that you know they’re capable of, it’s an easy decision to bring in someone else to shake things up a bit.

Speaking on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, BBC journalist Adam Pope agreed that maybe it was time for Farke to be handing loan signing, Jaidon Anthony, his long-awaited debut.

“I really like the look of (Jaidon) Anthony so far. All his sub appearances, I think his delivery could be more consistent than (Crysencio) Summerville’s at the moment, I think he gets the role more where as I think Summerville’s a bit too off the cuff, and that causes issues for delivery into the front men,” he said.

“So I’d love to see Anthony start, I really would, and he’s got to be close.”