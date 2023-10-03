Exclusive: Manchester United discussed the possibility of signing 26-year-old Frenchman this summer

Manchester United decided to sign the former Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old completed a big-money move to Old Trafford and he will look to establish himself as a key player for them in the coming seasons.

The Red Devils needed to bring in attacking depth to their side during the summer transfer window, and the arrival of Hojlund will certainly help them. However, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed in his daily briefing with CaughtOffside that Manchester United were considering a move for Marcus Thuram before they decided to sign the Denmark international.

“Finally, another French player who was discussed as a possibility by United was Marcus Thuram. He was a free agent this summer before moving to Inter, and the Red Devils also looked at him back in January, knowing he would be out of contract in the summer. On that occasion they decided to sign Wout Weghorst instead, and again in the summer they considered Thuram but decided to go after a different kind of player, more of a traditional no.9, and that’s why they decided to go for Rasmus Hojlund.”

Thuram has ended up joining Inter Milan and he could’ve been an interesting acquisition for Manchester United as well. The 26-year-old had an impressive season in the Bundesliga last year and he is certainly good enough to thrive in the Premier League.

The French international has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he could have led the line for Manchester United. In addition to that, the 26-year-old would have been someone who could make an immediate impact as well. He is far more experienced compared to Hojlund.

That said, the Denmark international is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a superb acquisition in the long run.