Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie confirms that Jamaal Lascelles, the club captain of Newcastle United, will start against PSG in the Champions League tomorrow night.

After three straight victories across all competitions, Eddie Howe’s team enters the match in strong form.

Following a thrashing of Sheffield United, Manchester City was defeated in the EFL Cup, and Burnley was easily defeated last weekend at SJ.

Downie said: “Jamaal Lascelles is likely to come in, back in from the cold, of course he did start against Man City in the Carabao Cup last midweek.

“There he is leading the group out, he has played so little football in the last year or so, but he will come in and captain the side tomorrow night in the absence of Sven Botman.”

In what is likely to be one of the most important games of his Newcastle career, Lascelles will be thrilled to get the start tomorrow.