Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names ideal CB signing for Man United with Josko Gvardiol comparison

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has had his say on who would be the ideal signing at centre-back for Manchester United.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano discussed Man Utd’s priorities in the transfer market for the near future, explaining that a new top defender was likely to be on their agenda.

The likes of Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba seem to be on the Red Devils’ radar, but Romano says he’s a particular fan of Benfica youngster Antonio Silva.

The 19-year-old is emerging as one of Europe’s biggest talents, and Romano believes it could represent the chance for United to do a Josko Gvardiol-esque deal.

“Next for United will likely be a centre-back, that’s one of their priorities for 2024,” Romano said.

“Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are players they like, but in my opinion Benfica’s Antonio Silva would probably be the stand-out option.

“I really love him as a player, the perfect opportunity for any club looking for talented CB as was the case with Josko Gvardiol last year – it’s exactly the same kind of opportunity.

“It’s not a bargain as such, but it could be a smart investment for a top talent.”

It remains to be seen if MUFC will definitely sign the Portugal international, but it certainly seems like he’s a player worth watching, with other top clubs around Europe perhaps also doing well to monitor him and try to enter the running for his signature some time soon.