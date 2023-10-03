Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic explains one big concern he has with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shared his views on Erik ten Hag and his suitability for the Red Devils job.

Ibrahimovic spent just over a year at Man Utd and knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed at the very highest level, having also represented giants like AC Milan, Inter Milan and Barcelona throughout his career.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in the video clip below, Ibrahimovic questions if Ten Hag has that big club mindset after the success he had at Ajax, which is a totally different environment with different expectations…

Ibrahimovic isn’t exactly blaming Ten Hag, and admits that the only way for the Dutch tactician to get that top-level experience is to be given time, but he also knows about the pressure at a club like United and is unsure how long any manager should get if results and performances aren’t at the required standard.

