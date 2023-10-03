Wednesday night sees arguably Newcastle’s biggest match of the last 20 years, as Paris Saint-Germain come to town for an expected epic in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe and Co. are likely to start the game as favourites, however, with a full-to-bursting St. James’ Park in full voice, the ’12th man’ might just get the hosts over the line.

In his pre-match press conference, Eddie Howe was certainly hopeful of their being an atmosphere that’s probably not been heard in that area of the north east since the Magpies beat Barcelona back in the 1990s in the premier European competition.

Wanting to make it a “really memorable night,” Howe will understand just how much this means to the Toon Army.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA