Premier League team of the week: Arsenal and Chelsea stars make latest BBC line up

Garth Crooks has treated us to another Premier League team of the week, and it’s a strong set of players he’s gone for, even if it does feature Chelsea and Tottenham midfielders Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma as wing-backs.

It was a better week for Chelsea as they recorded only their second win of the Premier League season, beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage thanks to goals from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja.

Still, it was Gallagher who made Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport for his tireless midfield display, though the pundit also reserved praise for the likes of Levi Colwill and Moises Caicedo.

Elsewhere, Arsenal won 4-0 at Bournemouth, so Martin Odegaard’s inclusion is not a big surprise, while Bissouma was selected as Spurs’ stand-out man from their 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins also fully deserves his place in the side after a superb performance against Brighton, while Crystal Palace duo Joachim Andersen and Sam Johnstone deserve praise for their roles in a surprise 1-0 win away to Manchester United.