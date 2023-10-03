Video: International class striking ace linked with Chelsea and Arsenal scores on comeback

It’s been a long time since Ivan Toney has been seen in a Brentford shirt, but in an effort to build up his fitness ahead of his return to football in January, the club played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Italian side, Como, and the striker managed to find the net with a well-taken finish.

Toney, who has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal according to football.london was helped by the opposition goalkeeper charging out into no man’s land.

That left the Bees England front man with the simplest of finishes into an empty net.

Ivan Toney scores in Brentford B's 2-2 draw with Italian side Como in a behind-closed-doors match this afternoon ?? pic.twitter.com/p7d1MXJUH3 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 3, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News