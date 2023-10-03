Video: International class striking ace linked with Chelsea and Arsenal scores on comeback

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Posted by

It’s been a long time since Ivan Toney has been seen in a Brentford shirt, but in an effort to build up his fitness ahead of his return to football in January, the club played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Italian side, Como, and the striker managed to find the net with a well-taken finish.

Toney, who has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal according to football.london was helped by the opposition goalkeeper charging out into no man’s land.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham prepare move to sign £29m Wolves ace
David Seaman says Villa striker was disappointed during Brighton game
Exclusive: Clubs want a “try before you buy” period when it comes to Jadon Sancho transfer

That left the Bees England front man with the simplest of finishes into an empty net.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Ivan Toney Mauricio Pochettino Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.