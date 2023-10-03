Video: Napoli level against Real Madrid as Zielinski fires home

After eight minutes of the second half, Napoli drew themselves level against Real Madrid from the penalty spot.

In truth, it was a bizarre decision for the officials to have made in the first place as Nacho’s tackle saw the ball then bounce up and hit him on the arm.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger channels his inner Usain Bolt with epic sprint Huge blow for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s best player injured days before Man City clash Video: Quickfire Vinicius and Bellingham goals see Real Madrid take 2-1 lead into the break

Piotr Zielinski was handed the responsibility from 12 yards, and although Kepa Arrizabalaga guessed the right way, the spot-kick was far too good for him.

?GOAL | Napoli 2-2 Real Madrid | Zielinski Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/ipCYrsRKOP — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 3, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports