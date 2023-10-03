Video: Napoli level against Real Madrid as Zielinski fires home

Champions League
After eight minutes of the second half, Napoli drew themselves level against Real Madrid from the penalty spot.

In truth, it was a bizarre decision for the officials to have made in the first place as Nacho’s tackle saw the ball then bounce up and hit him on the arm.

Piotr Zielinski was handed the responsibility from 12 yards, and although Kepa Arrizabalaga guessed the right way, the spot-kick was far too good for him.

Pictures from beIN Sports

