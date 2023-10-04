Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive Daily Briefing column about Alphonso Davies’ situation at Bayern Munich after some interesting quotes from the player’s agent.

Davies has been an important player for Bayern in recent years, and one imagines the Canada international is not someone they’d want to lose, even if he could surely have his pick of a number of Europe’s top clubs if he were to decide to move on.

Davies’ agent has suggested that there is interest from Real Madrid and the Premier League, but Romano insists it isn’t necessarily as simple as that, due to Bayern’s position on the matter being key.

It seems the Bundesliga giants plan to offer the 22-year-old a new contract, so we’ll have to see how that pans out and if he ultimately decides he’d like a new challenge elsewhere.

Romano adds that he wouldn’t be surprised to see a lot of interest in a talent like Davies, even if nothing is close to being resolved right now.

“An interesting story could be emerging after quotes yesterday from the agent of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who says there is a lot of interest in his client,” Romano said.

“Discussing Davies’ future, his representative Nick Huoseh said: ‘There is interest from many teams. I’m sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies. There are several Premier League clubs too, they all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world. We’ll see what happens.’

“What I will say is that the crucial part here is Bayern. Bayern will offer Davies a new deal, but there have been a lot of changes in the board, new directors… they need clarity internally and then they will discuss new deal with Davies. That will be key moment to understand if he signs new contract.

“Or it may be that Davies decides he wants to try a new experience in the Premier League or La Liga in 2024. Nothing is decided yet, but he’s a top player so I’m not surprised his agent says there is a lot of interest in him.”