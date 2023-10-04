Euro 2028: Venues and dates as UK and Ireland expected to be named as hosts

It now seems to be a formality that the United Kingdom and Ireland will host Euro 2028 after fellow bidders, Turkey, pulled out of the bidding.

According to a tweet from the official BBC account, Turkey have decided to focus on a joint bid for the 2032 tournament with Italy.

? Big news for Euro 2028!? Fellow bidders Turkey withdrew to focus on a joint bid with Italy for the 2032 tournament. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/a11ClxgLFw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 4, 2023

What this means is that there are no bidders other than the UK and Ireland for the tournament, and it would see games being played the length and breadth of the country.

Though many of the matches at Euro2020 were played in England, the tournament was Europe-wide. The last time it was held solely in England was for Euro96, when the hosts agonisingly and memorably went out on penalties to Germany in the semi-final.

Current Three Lions manager, Gareth Southgate, was the unlucky player to miss the decisive spot-kick.

The atmosphere created at each game, set to a backdrop of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ by Baddiel and Skinner, was incredible, and organisers will surely be hoping for the same feel good factor in 2028.

June and July 2028 are likely to be the month’s set aside for the tournament, with the i paper suggesting the following grounds as the likely venues: