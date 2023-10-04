FIFA set to make shock announcement regarding host of 2030 World Cup to celebrate 100th anniversary

FIFA are set to make a shock announcement regarding the host of the 2030 World Cup and their decision essentially decides the host of the 2034 edition of the tournament.

The 2030 World Cup is set to be staged in six different countries across three continents for the first time in the tournament’s history in a shock move to acknowledge its 100th anniversary, reports the Daily Mail.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to be the official World Cup hosts in 2030, but the first three games will take place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay in a nod to the competition’s South American roots – all six countries will qualify for the tournament.

Despite the opening games being played in South America, the opening and closing ceremonies will occur in the host nation. At a meeting today, FIFA are understood to have given their support in principle to the idea as it would spare them a lengthy and costly bidding process.

This decision essentially confirms the host of the 2034 edition of the tournament, which will likely be Saudi Arabia, as with FIFA maintaining the principle of confederation rotation only hosts from Asian and Oceania countries would be invited to bid for 2034, leaving Saudis in an unassailable position despite possible interest from Australia and New Zealand.

Saudi Arabia also held talks with Greece and Egypt last year about submitting a joint bid for the 2030 tournament, but they have since refocused their sights on winning the 2034 and indicated earlier this year that they would withdraw from the earlier race.