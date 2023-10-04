German giants should complete permanent deal for 25-year-old Leeds man urges outlet

Leeds are arguably still recovering from some serious upheaval during the summer, and it’ll be much deeper into the season before Daniel Farke can be judged on just how well suited he is to the position of manager at Elland Road.

His brief would surely have been simple enough; get us back into the Premier League at the fist time of asking.

The all whites certainly have a stadium that’s right at home in the English top-flight, if not a squad that could hold their own just now, but the latter will come in time if Farke is allowed to build without interference.

So often these days, the whims of a new owner/consortium has a direct effect on the first-team squad, and if 49ers Enterprises want success at the club, then they’d do well to listen to their manager, who’s been there and bought the t-shirt in terms of getting promoted with a club from the Championship to the Premier League.

One player he’s had to do without so far this season is Max Wober, on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 25-year-old appears to be settling well in the Bundesliga, and Rheinische Post (h/t Sport Witness) appear to have urged the club to turn the player’s loan into a permanent deal.

Were that to happen it’s unlikely to please Farke, even though he was the manager to send Wober to Germany in the first place.