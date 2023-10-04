Key Real Madrid star states that he “texted Jude a lot” in order to convince Bellingham to join the club

After just two months, Jude Bellingham is already a massive hit in Madrid as the 20-year-old has shown the Bernabeu what all the fuss over his signature was about.

Heading into the summer, there were numerous clubs after the Englishman as he was destined to leave Borussia Dortmund. Premier League clubs such as Man City and Liverpool were constantly linked to the midfielder but in the end, the youngster decided to take a big leap of faith and join Real Madrid.

So far, that decision has proved correct and the La Liga giants’ best player, Vinicius Junior, has stated that he played a role in convincing Bellingham to move to the Spanish capital.

“I wanted Bellingham at Real Madrid. I texted Jude a lot last year, maybe almost every day and told him to come to us,” the Brazilian stated.

Bellingham has scored eight goals and assisted a further three across his opening nine games for Los Blancos in all competions. The English younger has produced some huge moments already and looks to become a legend at Real Madrid over the coming years.

Vinicius Jnr and Bellingham’s relationship on the pitch will only get stronger from here and that is a scary prospect for the rest of Spain and Europe.