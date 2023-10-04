Leeds attacker told he is still not match fit two months after season has started

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has made it clear that on-loan Leeds United man Luis Sinisterra is not yet fully match fit.

The Cherries signed Sinisterra in the summer but are yet to see the best of him, with Iraola attempting to explain the situation.

He said: “It would have been good for him to play some minutes against Stoke the other day, but he couldn’t. So he has to continue.

“The other day at home against Chelsea he gave us good minutes, he finished tired. He needs this.

“When you change (clubs), probably training is different, the style is a bit different.

“So he needs to start winning his physical strength, because we know that his quality is there. He is very good, especially offensively, he is a difference-maker. We need him.”