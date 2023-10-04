Former Leicester City star Emile Heskey has made it clear how highly he rates new signing Stephy Mavididi.

The Foxes lost Harvey Barnes this summer but have struck gold with the signing of Mavididi, who has settled in superbly at the King Power Stadium.

Heskey is a big fan, saying Mavididi offers just as much of a threat as Barnes did.

He’s been brilliant. I didn’t know too much about him at first but he’s exciting,” the former England striker said.

“Leicester have gone from Harvey Barnes who was very, very direct, and gone to another player who gives you just as much if not more.

“Just give him the ball and let him go and drive at players. He commits players and draws fouls, he gets goals, he gets assists, and he’s quick on the counter. He doesn’t dwell – if he goes, he goes.”