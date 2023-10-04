Man City team news: Rico Lewis starts against Leipzig as Kovavic benched

Control of the group is at stake as Man City host RB Leipzig in their Champions League encounter.

Josko Gvardiol has the opportunity to play against his old team-mates who will be hoping that their 7-0 thrashing at the hands of City last season won’t be repeated.

Erling Haaland bagged five in that match and he leads the line again in this one, alongside Phil Foden and Jack Grealish – a front three to give any defence a run for their money.

Your team to face RB Leipzig! ? XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb#ManCity pic.twitter.com/5JqW8VSOqA — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 4, 2023

Rico Lewis comes into the starting XI with Rodrigo and Bernardo Silva making up a solid midfield, whilst Kyle Walker, Nathan Akanji, Ruben Dias and Gvardiol will aim to keep things tight again at the back.

With 16 goals scored and six conceded this season in the Bundesliga, Leipzig come into the game in good form.

They’ve also not lost since the first game of the 2023/24 campaign against Leverkusen, they held Bayern last time out and have also won away at Borussia Monchengladbach as well as hammering second-placed Stuttgart 5-1.

Pep Guardiola’s side showed their Achilles heel against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend but have been perfect otherwise.

Playing at home would’ve been a significant enough advantage for the Champions League holders, however, given as this is another away game it might see a more equal contest.