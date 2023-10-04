Fabrizio Romano insists Man United are not speaking to other managers amid Erik ten Hag struggles

Manchester United are not speaking to other managerial candidates at the moment amid Erik ten Hag’s struggles at Old Trafford.

This season has got off to a nightmare start for Man Utd, who have just lost back-to-back home games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Things will surely need to improve quickly for the Red Devils, but for now it seems there is no realistic prospect of Ten Hag’s job being in danger, according to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel this afternoon.

See the full video below as Romano insists there is not currently any plan to part ways with Ten Hag and look for a replacement…

Ten Hag took over as United manager last season and delivered a Carabao Cup final victory and top four finish in his first season, but it’s fair to say things look pretty bad on the pitch right now after six defeats from the opening ten games of this season.

MUFC are, however, without a number of key players due to injury, so it could be worth giving the manager a bit more time and a full squad before judging him too harshly.